June 3, 2021 - 1:06pm

Book a field trip at GC Park & Forest or sign up for a visit, also outdoor rec offered

posted by Press Release in news, genesee county park & forest, outdoor recreation, The Great Escape.

Press release:

Field trip dates at the Genesee Park & Forest are open for schools, youth groups, scouts and more for June and throughout the rest of the year.

This summer the parks are offering The Great Escape, a grant-funded program that provides outdoor recreation for youth groups in Genesee County. Activities include fishing, geocaching, kayaking and hiking.

Youth recreation programs may also include orienteering, project WILD games and more.

School field trips at the Genesee County Parks are designed to support state learning standards for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) grades pre-K through 12.

In addition to field trips at county parks, you can book a visit to your facility year-round.

Call (585) 344-1122 or email Shannon Lyaski at:  [email protected] to book your program!

All COVID-19 and social distancing protocols are followed according to state and county health department recommendations.

For more information visit our website.

