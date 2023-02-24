Brady Fix of Le Roy named to Dean's List at Coastal Carolina U

Press Release:

More than 2,700 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester, including Brady Fix, from Le Roy. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.

