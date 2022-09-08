BSA hosting hands-on demo of mono printing technique

Press release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Karen Crittenden on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia. Karen will be doing a hands-on demonstration of Mono Printing on Gelli Plates. Non-Members are welcome for a $5 fee. Tavern 2.o.1.will be open for cash purchases during this demo.

Karen is a lifelong artist. Starting with office supplies, cereal boxes and construction paper when she was very young. Karen received her first camera at the age of 10 as a gift and has not put one down since then. She has explored many mediums and styles of art. In recent times, mixed media has been a well-received favorite as well as her photographs.

Karen owns and operates Karen’s Yarn Paper Scissors, 550 E. Main St., Batavia, where she offers classes in mixed media, junk journals/folios as well as other art and craft lessons. She has been doing this for the last 10 years.

Her philosophy regarding art and craft is this: “I sincerely believe that anyone can be an artist. It takes time and practice and finding a medium you really love and feel comfortable doing. Anyone can practice art and craft and can learn. It is up to the teacher to find appropriate ways for people to learn.”