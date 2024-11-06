Chapin, Max Pies honored as historic businesses in New York

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C-Batavia) was proud to honor Chapin International and Max Pies Furniture, two staple businesses in Western New York, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, for being officially designated on the New York Historic Business Preservation Registry (HBPR). Established in 1920, the HBPR highlights the legacy of local businesses that have made a significant impact in their communities, offering them recognition and support to continue growing and serving the public.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Assemblyman Hawley presented certificates to both businesses in honor of their recognition. This recognition represents their long-standing service and dedication to their community, enriching the Batavia area.

Assemblyman Hawley admires the businesses, stating, “Both Chapin International and Max Pies Furniture have built a legacy of hard work, integrity and service to the people of Batavia and the greater part of Western New York. Recognizing these historic businesses is about honoring their contributions to our communities and supporting their continued success,” said Hawley. “Their presence has been a pillar in Batavia, and I am honored to celebrate their achievements.”

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “The New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry is a remarkably diverse collection of businesses across the state that have demonstrated generations of dedication to their local economies and communities. We welcome the opportunity to recognize businesses like Chapin Manufacturing through this honorific program and appreciate receiving nominations from state elected officials, who will help this registry continue to grow. With over 200 businesses now listed, it is a fascinating history lesson on New Yorkers’ ambition, ingenuity, and perseverance.”