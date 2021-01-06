City Council President gets it -- people are frustrated, but 'forcing your way into the capitol building' is wrong

Statement from Batavia City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr.:

“I fully support peaceful protest as allowed by our constitution and condemn any form of unlawful violence or destruction of property. I understand that many in the country are frustrated, but there are safe and legal ways to address a grievance in our system and government.

"Forcing your way into the Capitol building is the wrong way to go about it. We don’t always have to agree with each other but we should learn to get along with and respect each other. Hopefully as a nation we can learn from this and strive to do better.”