City crew to repair leaky water main on Pearl Street tomorrow

The City of Batavia Water Department is going to be repairing a water main leak in front of 142 Pearl St. on Wednesday Jan. 13. Work will begin at 8 a.m. and should be completed by 3 p.m.

The water will be turned off on Pearl Street. from 100 Pearl to the western City line.

Surrounding areas may have reduced pressure and discolored water.

City crews will make every attempt to restore water as soon as possible.

We appreciate your understanding while this repair is being made.