City of Batavia to host Brownfield Opportunity Area open house, invite comments

Press Release:

An Open House will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at City Centre, One Batavia, City Centre, Batavia, NY to gather public input on the City of Batavia Brownfield Opportunity Area project.

The City of Batavia and Batavia Development Corporation want to know your thoughts on future development of the Tonawanda Creek waterfront near the Ice Rink and the eastern side of the City Centre. The conceptual development alternatives will help the City and Batavia Development Corporation guide the type and character of future development in the two areas.

This workshop is an open house format, so feel free to stop by at any time during those hours that work for you.