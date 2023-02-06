City planning water line repair on Maple Street on Tuesday

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a service line on Maple Street in the City of Batavia on Tuesday, Feb. 7. There is the potential the water may need to be shut off on Maple, from Evans Street to Thorpe Street.

The length of time the water would be off is unknown.

Traffic will also be closed down on Maple Street, from Evans Street to Thorpe Street while the repair is being made.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.