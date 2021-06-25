City roadwork set for Monday has been rescheduled for Tuesday

From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

To all Residents/Property Owners:

Please, be aware the roadwork scheduled for Monday, June 28th has been reschedule to Tuesday, June 29th. This work is weather dependent and if the work is delayed due to rain it will be scheduled for the next workday.

As a reminder that North Spruce Street (East Avenue to North Street), Fisher Park and Chase Park will be closed to all through traffic.

Residents living within the work area will have limited access to their driveway and may experience delays while the paving operations are ongoing. All efforts will be made to minimize delays. There will be no roadside parking.