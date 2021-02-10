City Schools announces 'community school' initiative

Press release:

At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Batavia City School District announced its new Community Schools Initiative.

Batavia’s Community Schools Initiative is a transformational researched-based strategy that is focused on the whole child with key participation from school and community leaders, educators, community partners, students, families, and residents.

Moving forward, Batavia’s Community Schools Initiative will be rolled out and in place at all four of the district’s schools. Each school will see the community as a resource for learning and development and as a partner in the education of all children. Batavia’s Community Schools will also develop respectful and mutually beneficial relationships with families, neighborhood residents; agencies, and community-based organizations that are focused on the well-being of children and youth.

Batavia’s Community Schools Initiative will focus on four key areas in an effort to support the whole child:

Expanded & Enriched Learning Time

Integrated Student Supports

Family and Community Engagement

Collaborative Leadership Practices

The Batavia Community Schools Advisory Board which is comprised of various district staff, community-based organizations and partners has developed the following vision and mission statements to help guide the work and focus of district schools moving forward.

Vision

Build a better Batavia by promoting equitable learning opportunities, cultivating healthier families, and establishing a stronger community.

Mission

Our mission is to unite our Batavia community and schools through shared resources, working partnerships, and open, collaborative communication.

The advisory board also developed a new logo that will help brand and identify events and programs that are directly aligned to the community school’s initiative and also place an emphasis on equity, opportunity, and family.