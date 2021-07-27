City Schools open registration on Monday

Press release:

The Batavia City School District’s Registration Office will be located at the Robert Morris Site beginning on Monday, August 2, 2021. Families are asked to use the Community Schools entrance when picking up or turning in registration materials, which is located off of the parking lot at the corners of Richmond and Vernon Avenues. The hours are 8 AM-12 PM and 1 PM-3 PM until August 20. Beginning August 23, hours are 8 AM-4 PM.

The District encourages any families with children entering Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) or Kindergarten in September to please register their child as soon as possible. Children who are residents of the District and who are four (4) years of age on or before December 1, 2021, are eligible to apply for UPK. Children who will be five years old on or before December 1, 2021, are eligible for Kindergarten. Please see the information on our District’s website, https://www.bataviacsd.org/page/electronic-registration, to begin the registration process.

Anyone with questions may call the Registration Office at 585-343-2480 ext 1010.