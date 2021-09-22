City Schools seeking input on superintendent search

Press release:

The Batavia City School District’s Board of Education has engaged the services of Genesee Valley BOCES District Superintendent Kevin MacDonald to assist in the search for a new superintendent.

The Board is encouraging input from members of the staff and community on the qualities and characteristics they would most like to see in the district’s next superintendent via virtual informational sessions hosted by Mr. MacDonald.

The virtual informational sessions will be held on:

Tuesday, September 28 at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, September 29 at 5:30 pm

A valid email address will be required to register for either session. To register, click here. On the day of your chosen session, you will receive an email with the invitation and link to join the Zoom meeting.

For those that are unable to participate in the virtual informational sessions, there is an optional survey available. The survey will be open from September 21-October 1.

Additional information on the search process and timeline can be found on bataviacsd.org.