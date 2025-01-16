Claudia Tenney announces 2025 Congressional Art competition for high school students

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) announced the launch of the 2025 Congressional Art Competition. The Congressional Art Competition is open to high school students who reside in New York’s 24th Congressional District.

Since 1982, the Congressional Art Competition has been held each spring to celebrate the talents of young artists across the country. Rep. Tenney welcomes students from the 24th Congressional District to take part in this tradition. Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of experts from NY-24, and the winning artwork will be displayed in the United States Capitol for one year.

In 2024, Tenney’s office received over 30 submissions from high schoolers across New York's 24th Congressional District.

Acceptable mediums include:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal

Collages (must be two-dimensional)

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor

Computer-generated art

Photographs

All submissions must be delivered to one of Tenney's district offices beginning April 14 and ending April 18. All necessary paperwork must be attached to the students’ artwork.

Please set up a time to drop off artwork at one of the following locations:

Lockport District Office - 169 Niagara Street, Lockport, Phone 716-514-5130

Canandaigua District Office - 2375 Rochester Road, Suite 250, Canandaigua, Phone 585-869-2060

Oswego District Office - 46 E Bridge Street, Suite 102, Oswego, Phone - 315-236-7088

For more information, visit Tenney’s website at https://tenney.house.gov/services/art-competition.