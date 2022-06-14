Claudia Tenney, candidate in new NY-24, releases first campaign ad

Press release:

In response to the ad’s release, Congresswoman Tenney released the following statement: “I have always stood up to insider politicians from both parties, fighting on behalf of New York taxpayers. I’m proud to be leading the fight in Congress to restore American manufacturing, secure the border and end Biden’s inflation crisis. We will continue earning the support of the hardworking people of New York’s 24th Congressional district and fighting for our shared conservative values in Washington.”