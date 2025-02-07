Coalition of nearly 70 organizations across NYS demand STAMP Data center investor groups withdraw applications

Press Release:

A coalition of 69 environmental, faith, human rights, and good governance groups from across New York State are demanding that three developers withdraw their applications to site a data center at the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP). In their letters, the groups cite the threat data centers pose to regional environmental quality, local quality of life, and the sovereignty and well-being of the federally recognized Tonawanda Seneca Nation, whose Reservation Territory abuts the parcel under consideration for a data center.

The letters assert the data center proposals are “not aligned with either New York state or international commitments to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and long-term stewardship.” Rather, placing a data center at STAMP would “move our state in the direction of further environmental injustice.”

Signatories include the Western New York Environmental Alliance, Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter, Citizen Action of New York, Interfaith Climate Justice Community, and the NY Renews Coalition, which itself represents more than 400 environmental organizations across the state.

The coalition announces the delivery of these letters on the same day the Genesee Economic Development Center (GCEDC) plans to hold daytime public hearings on the three proposals. These hearings are required by Article 18-1 of the General Municipal Law and pertain to financial incentives proposed by GCEDC to each of the three applicants. GCEDC posted documents regarding these proposed incentives to their website at midday on Friday, January 31, which was also the deadline for the submission of written comments on said incentives.

To date, GCEDC has refused to disclose the identities of the companies represented by the investor group applicants. The financial incentive documents offer tax exemptions in the hundreds of millions of dollars to these unknown companies. To date, STAMP has already received more than $410 million in public monies.

“I am outraged at GCEDC’s utter failure of transparency and violation of the public trust. They scheduled ‘public’ hearings on these data centers in the middle of a workday with less than two weeks’ notice and then quietly buried information about proposed giveaways of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to an obscure part of their website on the last business day before hearing public comment on these subsidies - which, I’ll add, would be directed to operations that will harm our shared environment and destroy our local quality of life,” said Margaret Wooster, one of the letter drafters and a Board Member of the Western New York Environmental Alliance. “This is shameful. Clearly, GCEDC does not actually want to know what we think about these incentives. Subsidies to a data center will not benefit the public: every person who pays taxes, breathes air, and drinks water in Western New York should be angry.”

‘Data center’ is a generic term referring to operations ranging from cryptocurrency mining to Artificial Intelligence processing. As the coalition’s letter outlines, data centers are well known for their massive energy demands - in the case of the three applications under consideration, between 195-250 MW of electricity per year - and their use of vast quantities of water. One of the applicants, Project Rampart, would include a ten million gallon holding pond.

Data Centers produce continuous, jet-engine-like noise that can be heard up to eight miles away. Scientific research establishes a link between excessive noise exposure and harms to both public health and the health of wildlife. Data centers also produce significant air pollution and large quantities of e-waste. Their strain to the energy grid can increase the frequency of blackouts and brownouts. The building of new infrastructure needed to service data centers is associated with consumer energy rate increases. Data centers produce few permanent jobs and rarely remain in operation for more than 10-15 years.

Data centers face opposition from other WNY communities concerned about their noxious public health and environmental impacts. The proposed data center would be sited on a parcel of land characterized by wetlands and located immediately adjacent to the Reservation Territory of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation, whose Council of Chiefs opposes STAMP.