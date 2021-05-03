Community is invited to participate in city's annual Memorial Day Parade from Eastown Plaza to Alva Place

Press release

This is an invitation to all members of the community to participate in this year’s Batavia Memorial Day parade on Memorial Day -- Monday, May 31st.

The City of Batavia is sponsoring the parade and we are looking forward to a great turnout. The parade will kick off at 9:45 a.m. from the Eastown Plaza and end at the Alva Place parking lot.

Any veterans wishing to participate in the parade can just show up at 9:15. Veterans needing a ride in the parade please contact me.

Any groups wishing to participate please let us know as all are welcome. Please keep the theme of respect to all our veterans and first responders.

We will be handing out small American flags to the children.

Let’s show our support to our veterans and first responders! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy our annual parade!

Thank you,

Bob Bialkowski

City of Batavia

Councilmember at Large

(585) 409-3624