Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 23, 2022 - 6:03pm

Community organizations can receive COVID test kits from Hawley's office

posted by Press Release in Steve Hawley, 139th assembly district, news, COVID-19.

Press release

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C, I-Batavia) is announcing that he will be making COVID-19 home test kits available through his office for free to any local organizations that could assist in distributing them to people who need them. Any groups interested in obtaining test kits are encouraged to reach out to the Assemblyman’s office at 585-589-5780 to learn more details and schedule a pickup.

“When it comes to COVID-19, we never truly know what lies ahead, and as the Boy Scouts say, it’s wise to ‘be prepared,’” said Hawley. “I encourage any and all local organizations that could put these tests to use to reach out and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break