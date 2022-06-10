Developer breaks ground on mixed-use project in Pembroke

Press release:

J&R Fancher Property Holdings LLC broke ground this afternoon on their 14,000 sq. ft. mixed-use development in the town of Pembroke at Buffalo East Technology Park. The 2-story mixed-use building will be built on 2.6 acres located less than a mile from Interstate 90.

The $1.7 million investment includes 6 market-rate 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments on the second floor, and a 7,000 "vanilla" box interior space to attract commercial tenants.

“Genesee County continues to support housing growth and community investment and we are very excited to support their vision through our development,” said J&R Fancher Property Holdings LLC CEO Randy Fancher. “Our development is in a strategic location that we are confident can help attract prospective workers to one of the many businesses in the surrounding area, including the existing businesses in the technology park.”

Local officials praised J&R Fancher Property Holdings LLC’s investment, citing the opportunities revealed in various housing studies. The addition of market-rate housing for recent projects is a critical component to realizing the benefits of economic development in Genesee County, said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde.

“We’re very excited to work with a local homegrown company that values our community and vision of the future,” said Hyde. “With J&R Fancher Property Holdings and other significant investments of late in our housing stock, we’re seeing investments that are essential to our growth and the increasing number of career opportunities at companies across the county.”