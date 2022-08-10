Due to Richmond Avenue project, water mains in area to be shut down tomorrow

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be shutting down water mains in the area of Oak Street and Richmond Ave, on August 11, 2022, due to the Richmond Ave Water Line Project. The streets with possible water interruptions will be from, North of Richmond Ave on Oak Street, Richmond Ave from Oak Street to State Street, Verona Ave from Richmond Ave to Hillcrest Street, all of Buxton Ave, Genesee Street, and New York Place. Additionally, new water main valves will be installed on Prospect Ave and State St. During valve installations; water will be shut down on Prospect Ave from Richmond Ave to Oak Street and on the West side of Oak Street from Prospect Ave to Ellicott Ave and Main Street intersection, along with an area on State Street from the Richmond Ave intersection to just South of Park Ave.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.