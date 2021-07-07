Elba Jr./Sr. High principal 'humbled and excited' to be chosen district superintendent

Submitted photo and press release:

On Tuesday, the Elba Central School District’s Board of Education (BOE) announced it has named Gretchen Rosales as the district’s next superintendent. Rosales is expected to begin in her new post mid-August.

“I am thrilled to continue my service to the Elba Central School District in the new role of Superintendent," Rosales said. "I feel a great responsibility to the school and community, as my roots are here.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with other schools in the area to further the needs of rural schools, while focusing on the traditions of the Elba community. Now is an exceptional time to be a leader in education; I am humbled and excited to take on this position."

School Board President Michael Augello said Rosales possesses the key qualities that the board is seeking in a superintendent.

“As a visible and engaged leader, we are confident that Gretchen Rosales is the best choice for our district. We look forward to working with Gretchen as we deliver the best education possible for our students,” Augello said.

Rosales is the principal of Elba Junior/Senior High School, a position she has held since 2019. Previously, she was the assistant principal of Alexander Middle/High School. From 2015-2017, she served as an instructional support specialist and middle school department chair at the Kendall Central schools.

Rosales began her career in education in 1998 as an English as a Second Language Teaching Assistant/Long-term Spanish Substitute for Elba Central schools. Her teaching experience is extensive in both the private and public-school systems.

Along with teaching at Elba Central Schools, she has taught at St. Anthony’s School, El Campo High School in Texas, and Kendall Central Schools. Rosales also taught at the college level and was an adjunct instructor at Genesee Community College.

Her specialized training includes restorative practices in instruction and discipline, and creating inclusive schools and trauma-informed teaching.

Rosales has many honors and awards including as the two-time recipient of the Kendall Junior/Senior High School Teacher of the Year Award. She earned the HEB Excellence in Education Award while teaching in Texas.

Rosales earned a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, as well as, a Master of Science in Spanish and Secondary Education from SUNY Geneseo. She holds two Master of Science degrees from SUNY Stony Brook, one in Higher Education Administration and another in Educational Leadership and Administration. She holds New York State Certifications in Spanish 7-12 and as a School District Administrator. Rosales also earned her teaching certifications in Texas in Spanish 6-12 and English as a Second Language K-12.

Kevin MacDonald, District superintendent of Genesee Valley BOCES, acted as the search consultant and noted that the search process was a true collaboration between the Board of Education, district staff and community.