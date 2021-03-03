First ever virtual hiring events at Six Flags Darien Lake are this Saturday and next

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, will begin the search for more than 1,500 employees with a Virtual Hiring Event on Saturday, March 6, followed by a second virtual hiring event on Saturday, March 13.

Applicants may apply and interview online for positions at the park, waterpark, and the hotel and campgrounds.

“Safety is our top priority at Darien Lake, and that goes for our team members as well as our guests,” said Six Flags Darien Lake President Chris Thorpe. “Our new hiring process provides applicants with a safe environment from application to hire and all the way through on-the-job training.”

The Virtual Hiring Event steps include:

Applicants apply online at https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs/ prior to the hiring event they plan on attending;

Applicants will receive an email to sign up for an interview time on March 6 or March 13, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.;

Once the interview is scheduled, applicants will receive a link for their interview;

Interviews will be done in Microsoft Teams with groups of up to 10 applicants; and

Once hired, applicants can also complete some of their paperwork and training online.

Darien Lake offers new rates for many frontline positions, starting at $12.50 per hour, for employees 14 years old and up.

Many specialty positions are available as well. A variety of positions are available including lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, front gate ticket takers and sellers as well as positions in Medical Services, Security, Guest Relations, Accommodations, Retail and Food Service. Positions offer competitive wages, great benefits, and flexible schedules.

Darien Lake offers other benefits including paid internships, in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions and flexible scheduling great for students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a second job or a job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule.

Darien Lake also offers unlimited theme park and waterpark admission for employees, free tickets for family and friends, exclusive Team Member events and more!

Applicants who are unable to participate in the Virtual Hiring Event, may apply online anytime Visit us at https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs/ for more information.

About Darien Lake

Darien Lake’s wide variety of entertainment and top-notch thrill rides has made it the Thrill Capital of New York since 1964. Located 45 minutes from Niagara Falls between Buffalo and Rochester, today the park boasts more than 50 rides, including seven world-class roller coasters, dozens of family rides, the region’s largest water park and a 20,000-seat amphitheater operated by Live Nation.

The park welcomes overnight guests in a wide range of accommodations—from a full-service hotel and modern cabins to rental RVs, and RV and tent campsites.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.