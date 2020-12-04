GC 4-H Mystic Riders Horse Club donates food to 40 families in Le Roy school district

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Mystic Riders Horse Club donated nonperishable food items to 40 families in the Le Roy Central School District.

For more information about the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

Photo: 4H Mystic Riders Community Service – 4-H Mystic Riders Horse Club members with the nonperishable items they collected for Le Roy families. Back row, from left: Jennifer Ewert, Alianna Baris, Katherine Ewert; front row, from left: Jillian Weaver, Jameson Smith, Riley Smith.