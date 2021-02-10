GC Republican Committee endorses Melissa Cianfrini for county court judge

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee County Republican Committee is proud to announce that it has endorsed Melissa L. Cianfrini as its candidate for Genesee County Court judge.

Cianfrini has more than 21 years of combined experience as a civil litigator, assistant district attorney and assistant county attorney. She has been licensed in three states and has handled complex litigation cases in numerous state and federal courts throughout the Eastern United States.

In addition to her vast civil experience, she was known as a tough, but fair prosecutor for nearly a decade and currently is employed as an assistant county attorney, where she prosecutes child abuse and neglect cases, family offenses, and advises the county on civil matters.

She possesses a strong work ethic and honors family values. Cianfrini resides in Genesee County with her husband, Mike Cianfrini, and their two children, Sophia and Jack.