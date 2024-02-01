GC Republican Committee endorsing candidates for 2024 election

Press Release:

The Genesee County Republican Committee will be meeting to endorse candidates for the 2024 Election.

The following positions will be open:

United States Congress

NYS Senate

NYS Assembly

Genesee County Sheriff

Genesee County Treasurer

County Coroners (2)

If you are interested in running for one of the above positions please contact Republican Chairman Scott German at 585-409-4870, GeneseeChair@yahoo.com, or mail your resume and letter of intent to PO Box 151, Batavia. All letters must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 13.