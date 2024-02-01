GC Republican Committee endorsing candidates for 2024 election

Press Release:
The Genesee County Republican Committee will be meeting to endorse candidates for the 2024 Election.
The following positions will be open:
- United States Congress
- NYS Senate
- NYS Assembly
- Genesee County Sheriff
- Genesee County Treasurer
- County Coroners (2)
If you are interested in running for one of the above positions please contact Republican Chairman Scott German at 585-409-4870, GeneseeChair@yahoo.com, or mail your resume and letter of intent to PO Box 151, Batavia. All letters must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 13.