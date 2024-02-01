 Skip to main content

GC Republican Committee endorsing candidates for 2024 election

By Press Release

Press Release:

The Genesee County Republican Committee will be meeting to endorse candidates for the 2024 Election.

The following positions will be open:

  • United States Congress
  • NYS Senate
  • NYS Assembly
  • Genesee County Sheriff
  • Genesee County Treasurer
  • County Coroners (2)

If you are interested in running for one of the above positions please contact Republican Chairman Scott German at 585-409-4870, GeneseeChair@yahoo.com, or mail your resume and letter of intent to PO Box 151, Batavia. All letters must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Authentically Local