GCEDC board approves financial agreements with Edwards Vacuum at STAMP

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board approved financial agreements to support Edwards Vacuum, part of the Atlas Copco Group, for the first phase of the company’s $209 million semiconductor dry pump manufacturing facility at the Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in the town of Alabama, NY at its February 2, 2023 meeting.

Edwards Vacuum’s “factory of the future” will serve the semiconductor industry and advanced manufacturing sectors and create approximately 343 new high-paying jobs. The facility is projected to generate more than $13.4 million in future revenues to the Town of Alabama, Genesee County, Oakfield-Alabama School District, and the Alabama Fire Department over 20 years.

Atlas Copco USA Holdings Inc. & Subsidiaries (Edwards Vacuum) has requested sales tax exemptions of approximately $4.34 million and a 20-year property tax abatement of approximately $12.85 million. The project is estimated to generate $644 million in payroll and projected future municipal revenues, and a $39 benefit to the local economy for every $1 of public investment.