GCEDC board moves ahead with projects, including Liberty Pumps

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors approved incentives for five projects with a total capital investment of approximately $28 million and accepted an initial application for a proposal by Liberty Pumps for a $13.7 million expansion of the company’s manufacturing facility at its August 5, 2021 board meeting.

The GCEDC Board approved incentives for Gateway GS LLC for the build-out of a third 27,000 square-foot building at the Gateway II Corporate Park in the town of Batavia.

Gateway GS LLC will invest approximately $2.36 million. The proposed facility is anticipated to be completed in 2022 and will create 21 new jobs with an average salary of $42,000 annually plus benefits. It is estimated that the project will generate $28 of investment into the local economy for every $1 of incentives. Gateway GS LLC will receive mortgage, sales and property tax exemptions of approximately $386,000.

The GCEDC Board of Directors also approved final applications for incentives for four community solar projects with a combined generation of 15.65 megawatts.

Trousdale Solar, LLC and Trousdale Solar II, LLC is building two projects that total $14.8 million of investment on Ellicott Street Road in the town of Batavia. The projects will generate 5 MW and 4 MW of electricity and over $930,000 in future revenues to Genesee County and the Batavia City School District over 15 years. The projects will receive approximately $2.5 million in property and sales tax incentives.

Batavia Solar, LLC (YSG Solar) is building a $3.5 million solar project at the Upstate MedTech Park in the town of Batavia. The project will generate 1.65 MW of electricity and over $150,000 in future revenues to Genesee County and the Byron-Bergen School District. The proposed project agreement is estimated to provide approximately $500,000 in property and sales tax incentives.

NY CDG Genesee 1 LLC will build a $7.3 million solar project on Oak Orchard Road in the town of Elba. The project will generate 5 MW of electricity and over $518,000 in future revenues to Genesee County, the town of Elba, and the Elba Central School District. The project is estimated to provide approximately $1.2 million in property and sales tax incentives.

The Board approved an application for consideration of incentives from Liberty Pumps. Liberty Pumps is proposing to make a $13.7 million capital investment to expand its manufacturing operations at the Apple Tree Acres business park in the town of Bergen.

The family- and employee-owned company is proposing to build approximately 107,000 square feet of new warehouse and manufacturing space to accommodate the continued growth of the business. The project is expected to create approximately 30 jobs over 3 years while retaining its current employment of approximately 280.

The company is requesting approximately $1.4 million in property and sales tax exemptions. The project is estimated to produce $29 of investment into the local economy for every $1 of incentives. A public hearing will be conducted since incentives total more than $100,000.