GCEDC board to consider assistance for HP Hood 32,500 square foot expansion

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider a final resolution for HP Hood’s $120 million proposed expansion project at its meeting on Thursday, March 7.

Announced by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul last fall, HP Hood plans to expand its footprint at the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park. The project includes the construction of a 32,500 square foot expansion to accommodate its automatic storage and retrieval system (ASRS) refrigerated warehouse. The project will also include new batching and processing systems and other upgrades, allowing the company to increase capacity and begin a new production line.

“The agricultural sector is a backbone of our regional and state economy, as evidenced by the significant investment and jobs provided by companies such as HP Hood, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, and O-AT-KA Milk Products, among many others,” said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde. The sector's growth here is the result of the Genesee Agri-Business Park, which was constructed in 2011 and is now almost at full build-out.”

The expansion would create 48 new jobs while retaining 455 full-time positions as part of the company’s 1,200 employees throughout New York State. Investments at the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park have resulted in a cluster with over 1.2 million sq. ft. of food and beverage facilities employing over 1,000 professionals in the food processing industry, the leading employment sector in Genesee County and GLOW region.