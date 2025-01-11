GCEDC recaps the 13 projects they supported in 2024

Press Release:

Continuing the organization’s work to grow the economy, workforce, and communities of Genesee County, the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) supported 13 projects in 2024.

These projects spread across Genesee County’s business parks and other sites are estimated to produce an economic impact of $202 million. These include new municipal revenues and salaries for careers generated by over $1 billion of investment.

“The GCEDC is pleased to support the growth of our economy, workforce, and the tax base of Genesee County through projects that increase our manufacturing sector, renewable energy generation, and housing,” said Mark Masse, GCEDC President and CEO. “These investments have a significant impact that will grow over the next decade and beyond.”

In 2024, projects supported by the GCEDC pledged the creation of 96 new full-time equivalent positions and the retention of 513 positions.

In the town of Bergen, GE Bergen Owner, LLC’s $42.4 million project includes a new headquarters and manufacturing facility for Oxbo. The agricultural equipment manufacturer will increase their workforce to 200. The facility broke ground in September.

In the city of Batavia, Graham Corporation’s $17.59 million project includes a 28,867-square-foot expansion. The heat transfer equipment manufacturer will increase their workforce to 391. The facility broke ground in August.

The GCEDC supported market-rate housing developments in the towns of Batavia and Pembroke, with MedTech Landing, LLC building 80 units and Countryside Apartments building 96 units.

The GCEDC’s 2024 projects plan to build or renovate over 445,000 square feet of facilities, including Rochester Davis-Fetch's 32,500 square-foot renovation of a village of Le Roy facility and Craft Cannery's 4,000 square-foot expansion in the town of Bergen.

Six solar energy developments in the towns of Batavia, Byron, Elba, LeRoy, Oakfield, and Pavilion will generate 524.275 megawatts of electricity.

“This kind of success cannot happen without the support of the Genesee County Legislature, all our local municipalities, and the companies who are willing to invest capital in our community and create jobs,” said Masse. “We also must recognize the number of hours that the GCEDC Board members have invested in reviewing the details for all these projects. Their knowledge, guidance, and support have been invaluable to our success.”

In total, projects supported by the GCEDC in 2024 will generate a $16 benefit to the local community for every $1 of local incentives.