Genesee County 4-H Goat Club participates in Goat Bowl

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Goat Club participated in the Regional 4-H Goat Bowl Contest on Saturday, April 1, at Oakfield-Alabama School. The club was very well represented at the event, with sixteen club members participating. Goat Bowl is a Jeopardy-style competition that tests participants' knowledge of goat facts, including breeds, judging, nutrition, and more. 4-H youth from across Western New York participated in the contest.

Genesee County Goat Bowl Results:

1st Place Senior Team: Lily Haacke, Riley Henning, Clare Mathes, Brooke Frega

1st Place Junior Team: Ellie Mangino, Layla Baker, Riley Smith, Levi Miller

2nd Place Cloverbud Team: Jase Miller, Mya Mangino, Lexton Baker

Honorable Mention Juniors: Juliet Miller, Liam Baker, Adeline Mangino, Eleanor Hudson, Jamison Smith

Congratulations to all of the 4-H members who competed in the contest, and special thanks to 4-H Goat Club Leader Joanna Miller, for all of her hard work organizing the event.

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers and clubs are always welcome to join. For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 101. Enrollment information is also available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu