Genesee County 4-H members compete at regional equine contest

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Horse Program was well-represented at the Finger Lakes Region 4-H Horse Extravaganza on Saturday, March 4th at Honeoye Falls Intermediate School. 4-H youth from across the Finger Lakes region competed in Horse Bowl and Hippology Contests at the event. Horse Bowl is a Jeopardy-style competition that tests participants' knowledge of equine facts, including breeds, equipment, nutrition and more. Hippology is a hands-on test of identifying equipment, feeds and other equine facts. Top-placing participants will have the opportunity to represent the region at the state-level contests later this year.

Horse Bowl Results:

Brynlee Amend – 8th Junior, 1st Junior Team

Lexi Witmer – 1st Senior

Eva Rhoads – 2nd Senior

Tori Kruppenbacher – 4th Senior

Wyatt Witmer – 10th Senior

Eva Rhoads, Tori Kruppenbacher, & Lexi Witmer – 1st Senior Team

Wyatt Witmer, Leah Amend, & Lydia Page – 6th Senior Team

Hippology Results:

Brynlee Amend – 9th Junior, 1st Junior Team

Eva Rhoads – 2nd Senior

Tori Kruppenbacher – 11th Senior

Lexi Witmer – 14th Senior

Lydia Page – 16th Senior

Leah Amend – 20th Senior

Eva Rhoads, Tori Kruppenbacher, & Lexi Witmer – 2nd Senior Team

Wyatt Witmer, Leah Amend & Lydia Page – 7th Senior Team

Congratulations to all of the 4-H members who competed in the contest and special thanks to Coach Sara Witmer for all of her hard work and dedication to the 4-H Horse Bowl Club.

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers and clubs are always welcome to join. For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please get in touch with the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 101. Enrollment information is also available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu