Genesee County 4-H members participate in holiday workshop

Genesee County 4-H members participated in a Holiday Greens Workshop at the Cooperative Extension Office on December 1st. The workshop was presented by Genesee County Master Gardener Volunteers. Youth learned about using fresh-cut evergreens to make a holiday arrangement. After the presentation, youth created their own holiday centerpiece to take home.

4-H is a nationwide youth program that connects youth age 5-18 to a variety of hands-on learning opportunities. For more information about joining the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 131. Enrollment forms are also available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development/how-to-join-4-h