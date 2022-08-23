Genesee County 4-H seeks volunteers and clubs

Press Release

Batavia, NY – Now is a great time to become a volunteer or start a 4-H Club with the Genesee County 4-H Program. 4-H is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. Volunteers are essential to our program and allow you to share your hobbies with interested youth.

Projects can be as varied as sewing, arts and crafts, cooking, animal science and more. 4-H volunteer opportunities range from coordinating monthly club meetings to leading a one-time craft project. Whatever you have to offer, 4-H has a place for you!

The new 4-H year begins October 1. New youth members and adult volunteers are always welcome to join. For more information on how to join or start a 4-H club, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 131.

Enrollment forms are also available on our website