Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Home Show is back

Press Release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is excited to the 2022 Home Show has been scheduled for April 8, 9 & 10, 2022. The Show will be held at the Batavia Ice Arena, 22 Evans Street, Batavia. Vendor applications are being accepted at this time. Applications can be downloaded from the Chamber’s Clickable-Home-Show-Contract.pdf (geneseeny.com) and are available at the Chamber’s office, 8276 Park Road. Space is limited and on a first come basis.