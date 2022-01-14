Genesee County Economic Development Center approves $8.5 million investment
Press Release:
The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors approved a final resolution for a proposed $8.5 million financial investment by Mega Properties Inc. for the purchase of a vacant 147,000 sq. ft building in the town of Batavia at its board meeting on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
The new warehouse distribution facility located at Federal Drive will retain nine full-time employees and add 11 new positions to the site. The project will receive approximately $600,000 in sales, mortgage, and property tax exemptions.
A public hearing on the proposed project assistance was held Dec. 21 in the town of Batavia.
The GCEDC also approved assistance in Gateway GS LLC’s (Gallina Development) proposal to invest $2.9 million as part of an expanded project in the Gateway II Corporate Park. The financial investment supports the construction of a 33,600 sq. ft. facility.
Gateway GS LLC plans to create 21 FTEs with an average salary of $42,000 annually plus benefits. The expansion will generate an estimated $28 in economic activity for every $1 of public investment.
An initial resolution has been accepted by the board for two 8-unit market-rate apartment buildings located south of Buffalo East Tech Park in the town of Pembroke by Franklin Real Estate and Development.
