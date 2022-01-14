Genesee County Economic Development Center approves $8.5 million investment

The new warehouse distribution facility located at Federal Drive will retain nine full-time employees and add 11 new positions to the site. The project will receive approximately $600,000 in sales, mortgage, and property tax exemptions.

A public hearing on the proposed project assistance was held Dec. 21 in the town of Batavia.

The GCEDC also approved assistance in Gateway GS LLC’s (Gallina Development) proposal to invest $2.9 million as part of an expanded project in the Gateway II Corporate Park. The financial investment supports the construction of a 33,600 sq. ft. facility.

Gateway GS LLC plans to create 21 FTEs with an average salary of $42,000 annually plus benefits. The expansion will generate an estimated $28 in economic activity for every $1 of public investment.

An initial resolution has been accepted by the board for two 8-unit market-rate apartment buildings located south of Buffalo East Tech Park in the town of Pembroke by Franklin Real Estate and Development.