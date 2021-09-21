Genesee County FFA programs receive generous donation from Genesee County Pomona Grange

Press release:

Grange is a Fraternal/Community centered organization with a major interest in Agriculture. With that - the Grange has always supported "Ag in the Classroom" and FFA programs.

Genesee County Pomona Grange operates an Ice Cream Stand at the Genesee County Fair. The past three years of the Fair, Pomona Grange has placed a donation jar for collections to be passed on to the area District FFA programs.

The funds will be used to offset student costs for various trips and educational events by all FFA chapters.

Photo: Jeff Parnapy Byron-Bergen FFA Advisor, Ian Keberle VP Elba FFA, Tracey Dahlhaus Elba FFA Advisor, Todd Hofheins Oakfield-Alabama FFA Advisor, Dennis Phelps, Co-president Genesee County Pomona Grange. Not Pictured Kylie Smith Pavilion FFA Advisor