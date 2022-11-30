Genesee County's next Congressional representative will lead NY-GOP policy committee

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) (PUBLICATION NOTE: Tenney will represent Genesee County as part of the NY-24 in 2023/24) this week was elected unanimously as New York’s regional representative to the Republican Policy Committee. The Committee was created in 1949 as a forum for debate and to develop legislative proposals that promote commonsense conservative solutions. It also produces informational background materials for use by the House Republican Conference.

"I'm honored to have been chosen by my colleagues in New York to represent them on the Republican Policy Committee. I look forward to working alongside them and other members of this important committee as we provide a robust platform for debate and offer commonsense, conservative solutions to the many problems facing our nation today," said Congresswoman Tenney. "With the leadership and guidance of Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer, who was just re-elected to his position, I am eager to get to work and deliver real results for the American people."

“Congresswoman Tenney will be a valuable member of the Republican Policy Committee in the 118th Congress. She is results focused, and her foreign affairs knowledge will be an asset to the team as we work to develop sound policy ideas. As the elected representative of the New York region, I know she will continue advocating for matters important to her constituents,” said House Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer (AL-6).