Hawley announces distribution of free weatherization kits

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C, I-Batavia) recently announced that his office will be distributing free fuel weatherization kits courtesy of National Fuel Gas at select libraries in Orleans, Genesee, Monroe and Erie counties. These kits will help New Yorkers to better afford the costs of heating their homes this winter.

“I am pleased to assist the constituents of my district to be better prepared for the winter this season,” said Hawley. “Living in this region for many years, I understand how difficult it can be to escape the temperatures of Western New York. I hope that these kits will help to protect families from the long winter to come.”