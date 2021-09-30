Hawley announces outreach office hours

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced today that he will be holding outreach office hours within his district during the months of October, November and December. During these outreach office hours, residents will have the opportunity to meet with members of his staff to discuss their concerns regarding state government and local issues.

Genesee County office hours will be held at Genesee Community College in Room T124 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16.

“I’m eager to use these outreach office hours as an opportunity to get input from constituents on issues they’d like to address who aren’t able to make it out to our main district office,” said Hawley. “With everything that has occurred within our government and in society at large throughout the last year, I look forward to hearing about the concerns of residents during these unprecedented times.”

If residents wish to schedule an appointment with Assemblyman Hawley personally, they can do so by calling his main office at 585-589-5780.