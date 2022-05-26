Hawley announces Patriot Trip for 2022

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C, I-Batavia) is announcing the resumption of his Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C., taking place from Sept. 15 to 18, where veterans and their family members are hosted on a tour throughout the area to visit many historical sites and landmarks erected to pay tribute to their service to America. This year’s trip will feature stops at war memorials and other notable locations throughout the DC area, including the Arlington National Cemetery, as well as the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War memorials. The trip also stops in Gettysburg.

Participation in the trip is open to all military veterans and their family members and will cost between $400-500 per person. Those interested in participating in this year’s trip are encouraged to reach out to Assemblyman Hawley’s district office at 585-589-5780 for more details.

“Every year, taking veterans to the memorials built to honor their service is one of the most fulfilling experiences I partake in, and I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to do it again this year,” said Hawley. “Our veterans are the reason we are able to peacefully enjoy all this country has to offer, so it’s been my honor to take them to see some of the most awe-inspiring, historical places in our nation over the years.”