Hawley announces start of NYS Assembly summer reading challenge

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C-Batavia) is holding his Annual New York State Assembly Summer Reading Challenge to help encourage good reading habits and continued learning this summer. This year's theme is “Color Our World,” in cooperation with Summer Reading at New York Libraries. All students in grades K through 7 living in the 139th Assembly District during the 2024-2025 school year are eligible.

Students who pledge and complete reading for at least 15 minutes each day for at least 40 days during the months of July and August will be presented a New York State Excellence in Reading Certificate from Hawley.

“I’m excited to announce this challenge for the kids in our communities,” Hawley said, “Reading is an incredibly important part of any child’s education, and I hope this challenge will instill the value of learning in them. I know this is a great opportunity for our kids, and it will be a great way to kick off the summer!”

Any parents and guardians who would like to enroll their child in the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge may fill out the following registration form: https://forms.gle/1zttcs7m6Y8ioGS57.

You can watch Assemblyman Hawley’s full video announcement here.