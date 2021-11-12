Hawley applauds approval of bill giving free college tuition to members of Gold Star families

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is celebrating a new law (A.7685) signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul today that will give free college tuition to members of Gold Star families.

The signing came over two years after Hawley himself proposed a bill to provide gold star families with free tuition, though that bill (A.2991 of 2019) was blocked in the Higher Education Committee by the Assembly Majority and never brought to the floor for a vote.

“This legislation provides the opportunity to pursue higher education for the families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation in the military. For 13 years I sought to get this legislation passed, so I am truly elated to finally see it become a reality,” said Hawley. “I thank the chair of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee Didi Barrett for her work ensuring the bill made it across the finish line.

“While I had hoped this law would come to fruition earlier to begin helping families more quickly, I am relieved that New York’s gold star families will soon be receiving much-deserved educational assistance,” Hawley concluded.