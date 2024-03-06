Hawley attends Taste of New York reception in Albany

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C - Batavia) attended the New York Farm Bureau’s Taste of New York reception in Albany yesterday. The event was hosted in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center and attended by county Farm Bureau members and public officials. During this time, Hawley met with local farmers and members of the Farm Bureau about the importance of New York agriculture. New York is one of the leading states for agriculture, the fifth-largest dairy producer in the nation and has roughly seven million acres of farmland. The industry has also created nearly 200,000 jobs, with the vast majority of farms in the state being family-owned. Hawley is proud to have attended this event and hopes it will bring more awareness to one of the state’s largest industries.

“It was great to meet with so many New Yorkers yesterday who share a passion for local agriculture,” said Hawley. “As a farmer once myself, I have a special appreciation for this industry. From the grocery store to the food in your pantry, we all rely on local farms like the ones we have here in Western New York. Holding this event in Albany will shine a light on this vital industry and bring more attention to our family-owned farms.”