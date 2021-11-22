Hawley calls Cuomo's alleged actions unethical, illegal

Press release:

“The actions described in the Assembly Judiciary’s report are unbefitting of any elected official, let alone the governor of New York state,” said Hawley. “I am thankful appropriate law enforcement agencies have been forwarded relevant materials from the investigation and thank the Judiciary Committee for their dedicated, meticulous work putting together this report. Additionally, the witnesses and victims who came forward to share their stories are to be commended for their bravery in speaking up when facing threats of retaliation.”