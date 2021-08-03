Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 3, 2021 - 2:28pm

Hawley calls on Cuomo to resign following AG report saying he sexually harassed women

posted by Press Release in steve hawley, Andrew Cuomo, news, 139th District.

Press release from Assemblyman Steven Hawley:

“What we heard today should sicken everyone at a human level, and we cannot allow the governor to continue as our executive knowing our worst fears about his actions are true,” said Hawley. “He must resign now, and if not, we must reject his leadership resoundingly to send a message that conduct of this nature will never be acceptable, by anyone. He has abused his power in the most horrific of ways, and the time has now come for the legislative branch to assert itself and do what is right in this critical moment.”

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button