Hawley Celebrates West Point Day at the State Assembly

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C - Batavia) was just one of the many Assembly members welcoming West Point cadets in the Assembly Chamber as Albany celebrated its annual West Point Day. Hawley, a staunch advocate for past, present and future members of the armed forces, was honored and glad to celebrate these cadets.

“New York’s history of service to the nation is unmatched, thanks in no small part to our excellent military academy in West Point,” Hawley said. “Like many of their predecessors, these cadets are some of the best and brightest our state and nation have to offer, and I was honored to welcome them to Albany and recognize their outstanding achievements. I want to wish these cadets well in their future endeavors and commit to working for their best interests as I work to do for all our men and women in uniform.”