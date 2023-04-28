Hawley Chastises Assembly majority for blocking gold star license plate bill

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R , C-Batavia) is disappointed that the Assembly Majority has moved to block his legislation, A.2062, from passing in the Assembly chamber. The bill would have eliminated the registration fee for Gold Star Mothers and Gold Star Family Members for their distinctive license plates. Gold Star Family Members are families of veterans that served in the military and made the ultimate sacrifice, and Hawley has always been an ardent supporter of showing those families the respect they deserve.

“It’s really disappointing and frustrating that the Assembly Majority cannot vote on something that would go such a long way for families who deserve our support,” Hawley said. “The blocking of this bill tells me that despite whatever the Majority may say in regard to supporting our families of veterans, they don’t really care when it comes to meaningful action.”

The blocking of this bill recalls an issue several years ago that Hawley also championed, which was the granting of free college tuition to Gold Star Family members that also faced questionable pushback from the Assembly Majority. Hawley believes New York can do better for its Gold Star families.

“There’s not much to say other than it’s another example of New York failing to show up for those who showed up for New York. It suggests our state government needs a real re-evaluation of values and character,” Hawley concluded.