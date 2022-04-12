Hawley comments on arrest of Lt. Gov. Benjamin over alleged campaign finance scheme

Press release:

“Mere months after heralding a new era of open, honest and trustworthy government, our governor finds her right-hand man in federal custody, making it evident her declaration was nothing more than hollow rhetoric,” said Hawley. “We’ve now had four consecutive executive administrations in which either the governor or lieutenant governor have come under severe criminal scrutiny, and if that doesn’t tell New Yorkers it’s time for a change in our state government, I don’t know what would.”