April 10, 2022 - 2:28pm

Hawley critical of $220 billion state budget

posted by Press Release in steve hawley, 139th assembly district, news.

Press release:

“As the Majority passes another record-breaking budget, costing taxpayers $220,000,000,000, more than what Florida and Texas spend on their budgets combined, I'm left wishing their ambition to protect public safety was as strong as it is to test our state’s fiscal limits,” said Hawley. “New Yorkers needed decisive action to be taken to lift our economy and restore public order, but instead, they were given a band-aid budget full of half-measures that will make little impact on the well-being of everyday people. We should be working to slash wasteful spending and aim for austerity in our budget, not worsen the spending spree our state has been on for far too long.”

