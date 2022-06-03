Hawley critical of agenda of legislative majority

Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“As prices and crime continue to rise in tandem here in New York, I am saddened that throughout this legislative session the Majority has been unwilling to help us address the real concerns of everyday people,” said Hawley. “It only goes to show that under one-party rule, helping people put food on their tables, gas in their cars and live lives free of crime and violence just aren’t priorities for them.”