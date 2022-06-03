Local Matters

June 3, 2022 - 3:49pm

Hawley critical of agenda of legislative majority

posted by Press Release in news, Steve Hawley, 139th assembly district.

Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“As prices and crime continue to rise in tandem here in New York, I am saddened that throughout this legislative session the Majority has been unwilling to help us address the real concerns of everyday people,” said Hawley. “It only goes to show that under one-party rule, helping people put food on their tables, gas in their cars and live lives free of crime and violence just aren’t priorities for them.”

