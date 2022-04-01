April 1, 2022 - 4:30pm
Hawley critical of colleagues for failure to pass budget on time
steve hawley, 139th assembly district
Press release:
“The failure to pass a timely budget when so much is on the line for public safety and people’s personal financial well-being speaks to the inability of Gov. Hochul to effectively lead the majorities and deliver results for the working people of New York state. Further inaction on their part to fix bail reform or provide inflation relief will only bring more suffering for our state’s residents, so they had better get their act together quickly.”
